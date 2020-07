You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Leeds fans celebrate promotion to the Premier League



Fans celebrated outside Elland Road after Leeds had their promotion to the Premier League confirmed after a 16-year absence.Second-placed West Brom’s 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield on Friday night.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 1 day ago Leeds United players join fans to celebrate promotion



Leeds United's players and the club's Director of Football Victor Orta celebrate with fans outside Elland Road after Huddersfield Town beat West Bromwich Albion to seal their promotion to the Premier.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published 1 day ago Leeds fans celebrate after club seals promotion



Leeds fans celebrate the club's promotion to the Premier League outside Elland Road. It's been 16 years since they were last in the Premier League. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this