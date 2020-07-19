|
Ian Wright makes big Arsenal claim about David Luiz after 2-0 win over Man City
Ian Wright described David Luiz’s display as one of the best from an Arsenal defender in the club’s history after their 2-0 win over Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday night. The Gunners started the FA Cup last-four clash priced at 8/1 outsiders to progress to the final given Arsenal lost 3-0 to Manchester City […]
