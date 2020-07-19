Ian Wright makes big Arsenal claim about David Luiz after 2-0 win over Man City

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a match-winning brace to beat Manchester City and seal Arsenal’s place in the FA Cup final – and head coach Mikel Arteta hopes such nights can convince the forward to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published 4 hours ago Pep Guardiola backs Mikel Arteta to lead Arsenal back to the top



Pep Guardiola expects Arsenal to become contenders for the top prizes under his former assistant Mikel Arteta.Manchester City boss Guardiola will face his protege in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final at.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published 2 days ago Chelsea To Swap Kepa Plus £70M For Jan Oblak! Transfer Talk



This week we start by focusing on Manchester City, and what the end of their European ban could mean for their summer activity. Already a number of names have been thrown about, but we are looking at.. Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 07:30 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this