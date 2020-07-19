Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ian Wright makes big Arsenal claim about David Luiz after 2-0 win over Man City

The Sport Review Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Ian Wright described David Luiz’s display as one of the best from an Arsenal defender in the club’s history after their 2-0 win over Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday night. The Gunners started the FA Cup last-four clash priced at 8/1 outsiders to progress to the final given Arsenal lost 3-0 to Manchester City […]

The post Ian Wright makes big Arsenal claim about David Luiz after 2-0 win over Man City appeared first on The Sport Review.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Arsenal v Manchester City: FA Cup sem-final preview

Arsenal v Manchester City: FA Cup sem-final preview 01:17

 An in-depth look at Arsenal's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley, as the holders take on the most decorated side in the competition's history.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay [Video]

Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a match-winning brace to beat Manchester City and seal Arsenal’s place in the FA Cup final – and head coach Mikel Arteta hopes such nights can convince the forward to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
Pep Guardiola backs Mikel Arteta to lead Arsenal back to the top [Video]

Pep Guardiola backs Mikel Arteta to lead Arsenal back to the top

Pep Guardiola expects Arsenal to become contenders for the top prizes under his former assistant Mikel Arteta.Manchester City boss Guardiola will face his protege in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final at..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Chelsea To Swap Kepa Plus £70M For Jan Oblak! Transfer Talk [Video]

Chelsea To Swap Kepa Plus £70M For Jan Oblak! Transfer Talk

This week we start by focusing on Manchester City, and what the end of their European ban could mean for their summer activity. Already a number of names have been thrown about, but we are looking at..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 07:30Published

Tweets about this