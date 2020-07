LAFC’s Diego Rossi buries Galaxy with hat trick in El Traffico Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

LAFC and the L.A. Galaxy played to a 2-2 tie in the first half, but the wheels fell off for the Galaxy in the second half. They gave up four goals after the first 45 minutes and surrendered a hat trick to Diego Rossi, who was the first to pull off that feat so far at the MLS is Back tournament.

