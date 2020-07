Charlize Theron to be hit by wrestle mania? Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Hollywood actor Charlize Theron would love to take on World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstars Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks inside the ring. The Sun reported that Charlize showed a willingness to make an appearance in WWE during her interview with Ghanaian-American wrestler Kofi Kingston.



During the interview, Kofi told... Hollywood actor Charlize Theron would love to take on World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstars Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks inside the ring. The Sun reported that Charlize showed a willingness to make an appearance in WWE during her interview with Ghanaian-American wrestler Kofi Kingston.During the interview, Kofi told 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this