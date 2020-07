You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jofra Archer escapes additional ban after breaching England protocols



Jofra Archer has escaped an additional ban after breaching England team protocols with an unauthorised trip home, landing an undisclosed fine and a written warning instead.Archer breached the England.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published 21 hours ago Archer dropped by England for covid-19 protocol breach



England quick Jofra Archer will miss the second test against West Indies following a breach of the team's bio-secure protocols. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:37 Published 2 days ago Jofra Archer trip could have been ‘a disaster’ for England’s summer of cricket



Jofra Archer’s unauthorised trip to Brighton could have resulted in “a disaster” costing “tens of millions of pounds” according to the Ashley Giles.Archer breached the strict bio-security.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources News24.com | Windies' quicks strike as England collapse in first Test Alzarri Joseph struck twice and West Indies captain Jason Holder removed England skipper Ben Stokes as they regained the initiative in the first Test.

News24 1 week ago





