Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

6% more rainfall than normal recorded in India

IndiaTimes Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
The country has received 6% more rainfall than normal so far in this monsoon season, but precipitation in parts of north India remains deficient, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday. The IMD has 4 meteorological divisions and rainfall has been more than normal in the south peninsula, central India, and east and northeast India divisions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: More than 10 families become 'homeless' overnight due to heavy rainfall in Delhi

More than 10 families become 'homeless' overnight due to heavy rainfall in Delhi 01:57

 At least 10-15 families became homeless due to heavy rainfall in Delhi's Anna Nagar colony. People including women and children have left stranded on road. On July 20, they took shelter at the temporary camp made by authorities. These camps were also washed away following heavy rainfall and now...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Vikram Chandra on taming dragon: India boosts air power, bans more Chinese apps [Video]

Vikram Chandra on taming dragon: India boosts air power, bans more Chinese apps

Some good news on the defence front as the much anticipated Rafale jets make their way to Ambala air base from France. With this, India will get a much-needed boost in its military arsenal. Meanwhile,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:02Published
Watch: Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal hand over 10 railways locomotives to Bangladesh [Video]

Watch: Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal hand over 10 railways locomotives to Bangladesh

India handed over 10 railway locomotives to Bangladesh, reflecting its continued efforts to further boost bilateral economic engagement and expand ties with the neighbouring countries notwithstanding..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published
‘India in much better position in Covid fight due to right decisions’: PM Modi [Video]

‘India in much better position in Covid fight due to right decisions’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke on the India’s fight against Covid-19. Speaking during a virtual meeting, PM Modi said India is in a much better position as compared to other countries..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:55Published

Related news from verified sources

6% more rainfall than normal recorded in country so far; deficiency in north India
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

grvsgr

Gaurav Sagar 🇮🇳 RT @TOIPatna: Bihar records 50% more than normal rainfall https://t.co/wm0lvydNRO 6 hours ago

TOIPatna

TOI Patna Bihar records 50% more than normal rainfall https://t.co/wm0lvydNRO 7 hours ago

TOICitiesNews

TOI Cities Bihar records 50% more than normal rainfall https://t.co/E2gM6UO2zr 7 hours ago

OnlyRedNow

OnlyRedNow @roy18977 We've had way more mosquitos than normal cuz now that across the street isn't woods to absorb rainfall &… https://t.co/Ls3tKqLOX7 13 hours ago

WeatherHx

Heather Brinkmann RT @BrooksWeather: In about the last month, Denver has had more than 80% less rainfall than what is considered normal. It’s nice that we ar… 19 hours ago

BrooksWeather

Brooks In about the last month, Denver has had more than 80% less rainfall than what is considered normal. It’s nice that… https://t.co/BQV3as0Hru 20 hours ago

wessneroo

wessneroo RT @NWSGSP: The 2.31" of rain that fell at the GSP Airport yesterday brought the yearly total to 49.09." So with more than 5 months left in… 1 day ago