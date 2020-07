Spanish MotoGP: Marc Marquez to have surgery on broken arm after crash Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Marc Marquez will be taken to hospital in Barcelona for surgery on a broken right arm following his heavy crash during the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix πŸ‘“ View full article

