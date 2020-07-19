Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton storms to victory at Hungarian Grand Prix, matches unique Michael Schumacher record
Sunday, 19 July 2020 () Lewis Hamilton comfortably triumphed to win his eighth Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, matching a unique Michael Schumacher record. Hamilton dominated from start to finish to equal Schumacher’s achievement of winning the French Grand Prix at Magny-Cours eight times. The Briton finished ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with Valtteri Bottas third. Racing Point’s Lance […]
Lewis Hamilton set a new track record as he roared to his 90th Formula One career pole for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.The six-time world champion pulled out another of his magical laps to see off Valtteri Bottas by 0.107 seconds as the all-conquering Mercedes team locked out the front row for...
Lewis Hamilton's dog Roscoe is now vegan! The Formula 1 star has revealed that he has put his pet pooch on a "fully vegan" diet, and both he and his canine companion are "super happy" with the results.
Lewis Hamilton broke the circuit lap record and drew level with Michael Schumacher for another feat on Saturday as he claimed a record-increasing 90th pole...