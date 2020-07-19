Global  
 

Formula 1: Lewis Hamilton storms to victory at Hungarian Grand Prix, matches unique Michael Schumacher record

talkSPORT Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton comfortably triumphed to win his eighth Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, matching a unique Michael Schumacher record. Hamilton dominated from start to finish to equal Schumacher’s achievement of winning the French Grand Prix at Magny-Cours eight times. The Briton finished ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, with Valtteri Bottas third. Racing Point’s Lance […]
