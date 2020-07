Márquez fractures right arm in crash at Spanish MotoGP Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Six-time defending MotoGP champion Marc Márquez has broken his right arm in a crash at the Spanish Grand Prix Six-time defending MotoGP champion Marc Márquez has broken his right arm in a crash at the Spanish Grand Prix 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Spanish MotoGP: Marc Marquez to have surgery on broken arm after crash Marc Marquez will be taken to hospital in Barcelona for surgery on a broken right arm following his heavy crash during the MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix

Autosport 3 hours ago





Tweets about this