Leeds breeze past Derby as champions ramp up promotion party Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Derby 1-3 Leeds United: Pablo Hernandez, Jamie Shackleton and a Matt Clarke own-goal earned a comfortable victory 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Derby give Leeds a guard of honour



Derby County gave Sky Bet Championship champions Leeds United a guard of honour as the teams took to the pitch ahead of their match at Pride Park. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:07 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this