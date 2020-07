Harry Kane’s goals spark Man Utd transfer theory from fans after Leicester brace Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Harry Kane grabbed a left- and right-footed goal for Tottenham in their 3-0 win over Leicester – but Manchester United fans believe it will pave the way to an Old Trafford transfer Harry Kane grabbed a left- and right-footed goal for Tottenham in their 3-0 win over Leicester – but Manchester United fans believe it will pave the way to an Old Trafford transfer 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mourinho: Kane's record speaks for itself



Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho went on the attack in his defence of comments made about Harry Kane by Paul Merson. The Sky Sports pundit suggested Kane would want to leave Spurs because of Mourinho’s.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15 Published on June 22, 2020

Tweets about this