You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Southampton wins 2-0 to keep Bournemouth in drop zone Southampton showed little mercy to south coast rival Bournemouth on Sunday with a 2-0 win in the Premier League after late VAR drama

FOX Sports 1 hour ago



Watford vs Newcastle result: Troy Deeney penalties earn vital comeback win and step towards safety Watford 2-1 Newcastle: Two second-half spot-kicks proved enough for the Hornets to pull six points clear of the drop zone and left Bournemouth and Aston Villa in...

Independent 1 week ago





Tweets about this