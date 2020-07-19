Championship: Leeds toast title glory after downing Derby
Sunday, 19 July 2020 () Leeds United celebrated their Championship title with a 3-1 victory at Derby County as Marcelo Bielsa’s team looked forward to life among the elite. Pablo Hernandez and Jamie Shackleton scored before a late Matt Clarke own goal wrapped up a 3-1 victory at Pride Park for the Premier League-bound champions. Messy defending from Leeds had allowed […]
Fans celebrated outside Elland Road after Leeds had their promotion to the Premier League confirmed after a 16-year absence.Second-placed West Brom’s 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield on Friday night means Championship leaders Leeds are assured of a top-two finish with two games remaining.