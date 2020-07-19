Championship: Leeds toast title glory after downing Derby Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Leeds United celebrated their Championship title with a 3-1 victory at Derby County as Marcelo Bielsa’s team looked forward to life among the elite. Pablo Hernandez and Jamie Shackleton scored before a late Matt Clarke own goal wrapped up a 3-1 victory at Pride Park for the Premier League-bound champions. Messy defending from Leeds had allowed […]



The post Championship: Leeds toast title glory after downing Derby appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

