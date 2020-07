Rugby League: Shaun Johnson's heartfelt message to former Warriors teammates Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Shaun Johnson has made a heartfelt message to his former teammates after his Cronulla Sharks side handed the New Zealand Warriors a heavy 46-10 defeat on Sunday.Johnson scored a try and kicked seven conversions as the Sharks cruised... Shaun Johnson has made a heartfelt message to his former teammates after his Cronulla Sharks side handed the New Zealand Warriors a heavy 46-10 defeat on Sunday.Johnson scored a try and kicked seven conversions as the Sharks cruised... 👓 View full article