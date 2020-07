You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Leeds fans celebrate promotion to the Premier League



Fans celebrated outside Elland Road after Leeds had their promotion to the Premier League confirmed after a 16-year absence.Second-placed West Brom’s 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield on Friday night.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51 Published 2 days ago Bielsa greets Leeds fans outside his house



Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa greets supporters outside his house after the club secures promotion to the Premier League. Credit: @Gareth_Boyes Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:42 Published 2 days ago Wilkinson: Bielsa dared to be different



Former Leeds United manager Howard Wilkinson has credited Marcelo Bielsa for trusting his philosophy after the Argentine led the club to the Premier League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:52 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources Championship: Leeds toast title glory after downing Derby Leeds United celebrated their Championship title with a 3-1 victory at Derby County as Marcelo Bielsa’s team looked forward to life among the elite. Pablo...

SoccerNews.com 2 hours ago





Tweets about this