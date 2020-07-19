Global  
 

Chelsea convincingly beat Manchester United as David de Gea makes another error in FA Cup semi-final clash

talkSPORT Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
David de Gea gifted Chelsea a goal in Manchester United’s 3-1 FA Cup semi-final defeat on Sunday. Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in the 56th minute of the first-half after a nasty-looking Eric Bailey head injury caused a lengthy stoppage. The Manchester United defender was stretchered off in a neck brace following a clash of […]
Chelsea wary of Man United's 'potent' front three, says Lampard 01:44

 Frank Lampard says Chelsea's defence must be on high-alert during their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard believes Manchester United have the most 'potent' attacking threat in the country ahead of their FA Cup semi-final.

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City's poor first half performance cost them against Arsenal in their FA Cup semi-final.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a match-winning brace to beat Manchester City and seal Arsenal’s place in the FA Cup final – and head coach Mikel Arteta hopes such nights can convince the forward to..

 Chelsea will play Arsenal in the FA Cup final after two howlers from David de Gea settle their semi-final against Manchester United.
 Mason Mount profits from an "absolute howler" by David de Gea to double Chelsea's lead over Manchester United in the FA Cup semi final at Wembley.
