|
|
|
Jack Nicklaus reveals he and his wife had COVID in March
Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Nicklaus, who said he suffered from a cough and sore throat, tested positive four times while Barbara, who was asymptomatic, had three positive tests.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
|
Muirfield Village Golf Club Profile
Muirfield Village Golf Club, designed by Jack Nicklaus and host of this year's Workday Charity Open and Memorial Tournament, remains a PGA Tour favorite. Katie Johnston reports.
Credit: CBS Local Duration: 01:05Published
Tweets about this
|