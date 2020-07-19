Global  
 

Jack Nicklaus reveals he and his wife had COVID in March

USATODAY.com Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Nicklaus, who said he suffered from a cough and sore throat, tested positive four times while Barbara, who was asymptomatic, had three positive tests.
