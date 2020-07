Istanbul Basaksehir 1-0 Kayserispor: Hosts claim first Turkish title Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

Istanbul Basaksehir claim their maiden Turkish Super Lig title and first major honour in the club's history with victory over Kayserispor. 👓 View full article

