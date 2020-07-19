|
Leeds director of football Victor Orta mocks Derby ‘Spygate’ with binoculars celebration after win at Pride Park
Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Leeds director of football Victor Orta mocked Derby following his side’s 3-1 win at Pride Park on Sunday. The newly-crowned Championship champions have had a rivalry with the Rams for the past year. Leeds were fined £200,000 by the EFL for spying on a Rams training session ahead of a league match last season. And […]
