Leeds director of football Victor Orta mocks Derby ‘Spygate’ with binoculars celebration after win at Pride Park

talkSPORT Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Leeds director of football Victor Orta mocked Derby following his side’s 3-1 win at Pride Park on Sunday. The newly-crowned Championship champions have had a rivalry with the Rams for the past year. Leeds were fined £200,000 by the EFL for spying on a Rams training session ahead of a league match last season. And […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Leeds United players join fans to celebrate promotion

Leeds United players join fans to celebrate promotion 00:43

 Leeds United's players and the club's Director of Football Victor Orta celebrate with fans outside Elland Road after Huddersfield Town beat West Bromwich Albion to seal their promotion to the Premier League.

