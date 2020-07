You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Real Madrid train ahead of Valencia match



Real Madrid train as they prepare for their next La Liga match against Valencia. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:05 Published on June 18, 2020 Three years after moving out, the demolition of Atletico Madrid's Vicente Calderon stadium is almost complete



The demolition of Atletico Madrid's old stadium, which the La Liga club called home from 1966 to 2017, is nearly complete. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 04:59 Published on May 27, 2020

Related news from verified sources Leganés ends Madrid's perfect run but can't avoid relegation Real Madrid has ended its Spanish league title-winning campaign with a 2-2 draw that relegated Leganés after four straight seasons in the first division

FOX Sports 1 hour ago





Tweets about this