Lewis Hamilton does a Michael Schumacher at Hungary
Monday, 20 July 2020 () Lewis Hamilton equalled one of Michael Schumacher's many records on Sunday when he delivered a classic drive to become the first driver to complete a hat-trick of Hungarian Grand Prix victories. The defending six-time champion, who won at the Hungaroring in 2018 and 2019, enlarged his overall total of Hungarian triumphs to eight,...
