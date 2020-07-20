Lewis Hamilton does a Michael Schumacher at Hungary Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Lewis Hamilton equalled one of Michael Schumacher's many records on Sunday when he delivered a classic drive to become the first driver to complete a hat-trick of Hungarian Grand Prix victories. The defending six-time champion, who won at the Hungaroring in 2018 and 2019, enlarged his overall total of Hungarian triumphs to eight,... 👓 View full article

