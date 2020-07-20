Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lewis Hamilton does a Michael Schumacher at Hungary

Mid-Day Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton equalled one of Michael Schumacher's many records on Sunday when he delivered a classic drive to become the first driver to complete a hat-trick of Hungarian Grand Prix victories. The defending six-time champion, who won at the Hungaroring in 2018 and 2019, enlarged his overall total of Hungarian triumphs to eight,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Lewis Hamilton eases to eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory

Lewis Hamilton eases to eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory 01:10

 Lewis Hamilton delivered a crushing performance to win the Hungarian Grand Prix and move to the summit of the world championship.Hamilton dominated from start to finish to match Michael Schumacher’s record of winning at the same venue for an eighth time.The Briton finished ahead of Red Bull’s Max...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hamilton on pole for Hungarian Grand Prix as Mercedes domination continues [Video]

Hamilton on pole for Hungarian Grand Prix as Mercedes domination continues

Lewis Hamilton set a new track record as he roared to his 90th Formula One career pole for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.The six-time world champion pulled out another of his magical laps to see off..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
F1 preview: A lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: A lap of the Hungarian Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton looks to build on his first win of the season.Mercedes recorded two wins from two races in Austria and look set to dominate the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Lewis Hamilton can equal Michael Schumacher’s F1 track record with 8th win

 Victory this weekend in Hungary would move Lewis Hamilton within five of Michael Schumacher's record 91 Grand Prix wins, and also tie the Formula One great's...
Denver Post

Hungarian Grand Prix LIVE: Latest updates from F1 race today as Lewis Hamilton starts from pole

 Follow lap-by-lap updates from the third round of the 2020 F1 season as Lewis Hamilton looks to equal Michael Schumacher's record of the most wins at a single...
Independent Also reported by •CBC.ca

Lewis Hamilton wins F1 Hungary Grand Prix to equal Michael Schumacher record

Lewis Hamilton wins F1 Hungary Grand Prix to equal Michael Schumacher record Lewis Hamilton surged to victory in the Hungary Grand Prix, equalling Michael Schumacher’s record for the most wins at one circuit as he beat Max Verstappen by...
Daily Star


Tweets about this