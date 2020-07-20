|
John Barnes: 21-year-old would be a good signing for Man United
John Barnes believes that Declan Rice would be a “good signing” for Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a number of names this summer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer starts to think about adding to his squad ahead of next season. Manchester United have been credited with an interest […]
