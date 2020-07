St Etienne confirm exit of Arsenal-bound William Saliba as teammates say goodbye Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Defender William Saliba signed for Arsenal last summer but was immediately loaned back to St Etienne for the season. He will soon join up with the Gunners to prepare for next season Defender William Saliba signed for Arsenal last summer but was immediately loaned back to St Etienne for the season. He will soon join up with the Gunners to prepare for next season 👓 View full article

