Man United eye 26-year-old Serie A striker to add squad depth – report

The Sport Review Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Manchester United are interested in Torino striker Andrea Belotti to provide cover for their current forward options, according to a report in Italy. Italian media outlet Tuttosport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that Manchester United are tracking the Torino striker in the summer transfer window. The same article states that Manchester United […]

The post Man United eye 26-year-old Serie A striker to add squad depth – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
