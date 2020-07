Richmond AFL great Shane Tuck dead at age 38 Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

AFL great Shane Tuck has died on Monday, the Hawthorn Football Club has confirmed.The devastating news has rocked the AFL community.Tuck played 173 games with Richmond from 2004-2013.The loss of Shane Tuck is being particularly... AFL great Shane Tuck has died on Monday, the Hawthorn Football Club has confirmed.The devastating news has rocked the AFL community.Tuck played 173 games with Richmond from 2004-2013.The loss of Shane Tuck is being particularly... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this