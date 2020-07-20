Global  
 

Mike Tyson recalls mindset which led to him saying he would eat Lennox Lewis’ children before 2002 fight as fascinated William Shatner listens during podcast chat

talkSPORT Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Mike Tyson opened up on the psychological warfare he inflicted on his opponents during his storied boxing career. From his aggressive fighting style, intimidating ring walk and simple attire, it is often said the former heavyweight champion had men beaten by the time he entered the ring. And for Tyson that was a necessity given […]
News video: Mike Tyson to Fight a Great White Shark for 'Shark Week'

Mike Tyson to Fight a Great White Shark for 'Shark Week' 01:15

 Mike Tyson to Fight a Great White Shark for 'Shark Week' Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is set to go “toe to fin” with one of the ocean’s most ferocious predators. 'Tyson vs Jaws: Rumble on the Reef' will kick off Discovery Channel’s annual 'Shark Week' on Aug. 9. Famed ring announcer...

