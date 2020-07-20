Mike Tyson recalls mindset which led to him saying he would eat Lennox Lewis’ children before 2002 fight as fascinated William Shatner listens during podcast chat Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Mike Tyson opened up on the psychological warfare he inflicted on his opponents during his storied boxing career. From his aggressive fighting style, intimidating ring walk and simple attire, it is often said the former heavyweight champion had men beaten by the time he entered the ring. And for Tyson that was a necessity given […] 👓 View full article

