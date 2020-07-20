Dortmund signs highly rated English teen Jude Bellingham Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund‘s players sang The Beatles’ classic “Hey Jude” to welcome their newest teammate to the club. Dortmund on Monday confirmed the signing of promising 17-year-old English midfielder Jude Bellingham from second-division club Birmingham. Dortmund said Bellingham signed a “long-term deal” and will wear the No. 22 jersey. Kicker magazine reported […] 👓 View full article

