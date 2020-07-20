Borussia Dortmund announce the signing of Jude Bellingham with a team rendition of The Beatles song “Hey Jude” (Video)
Monday, 20 July 2020 () Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of 17-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City, and found a great way to announce the deal on social media. Hey Jude 🎸 pic.twitter.com/SyjizjOQOl — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 20, 2020
England U17 coach Kevin Betsy says Birmingham midfielder Jude Bellingham has 'outstanding character' and believes his impending move to Borussia Dortmund is a 'fantastic opportunity' for the midfielder.