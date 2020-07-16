Homegrown Harry Kane is the ‘special one’ for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham
Jose Mourinho reckons Harry Kane’s relationship with Tottenham means he would not be as “special” playing for another team.Kane put on a masterclass to score twice in a 3-0 win over Leicester..
Mum copies her toddler's movements while laying in bed
This is the sweet moment a mum and her one-year-old baby play together before bedtime.
The clip, filmed on February 21 in Israel shows Noga Golan and her baby rolling around on the bed copying each..
Pearson: The game passed us by
Nigel Pearson says a poor first half performance cost his Watford side at West Ham and they must now find a way to win one of their remaining two matches.
Jamey Eisenberg RT @ProFootballTalk: NFL now proposing one preseason game https://t.co/Iy8vWBUa02 24 seconds ago
Fantasy Sports News NFL now proposing one preseason game https://t.co/o3sN7RU7CH https://t.co/MniHS6p9wh 8 minutes ago
ProFootballTalk NFL now proposing one preseason game https://t.co/Iy8vWBUa02 16 minutes ago