Ballon d’Or 2020 cancelled as Covid-19 makes it 'unfair' for Lionel Messi and Co Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo won’t have the chance to win another Ballon d’Or title this year as the award will not be issued following coronavirus’ impact on football Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo won’t have the chance to win another Ballon d’Or title this year as the award will not be issued following coronavirus’ impact on football 👓 View full article