You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League match preview: Crystal Palace v Man United



An in-depth look at Crystal Palace's Premier League clash with Manchester United. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 5 days ago Hodgson backs Zaha to help lead fight against racism



Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has backed Wilfried Zaha to help lead the fight against racism.Eagles forward Zaha has been subjected to online racist abuse this week. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published 5 days ago Frank Lampard praises Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace



Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard heaped praise on his goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga for a game-winning save as the Blues beat London rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this