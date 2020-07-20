‘You’re not David Beckham!’ – Ally McCoist laughs at Jon Moss for personalised boots, while Keys and Gray tell referee ‘you’re not the star’
Monday, 20 July 2020 () Ally MCoist has told referee Jonathan Moss, ‘you’re not David Beckham’, after he was spotted wearing personalised football boots during an FA Cup clash. Moss was in charge for Arsenal’s semi-final clash against Manchester City, where the Gunners claimed a surprise 2-0 win at Wembley Stadium. But Mikel Arteta’s side’s impressive victory and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s […]
David Beckham congratulates son Brooklyn on engagement David Beckham has congratulated his son Brooklyn on his engagement. The retired soccer star said he was "so happy" for the aspiring photographer..
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:55Published