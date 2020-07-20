Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘You’re not David Beckham!’ – Ally McCoist laughs at Jon Moss for personalised boots, while Keys and Gray tell referee ‘you’re not the star’

talkSPORT Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Ally MCoist has told referee Jonathan Moss, ‘you’re not David Beckham’, after he was spotted wearing personalised football boots during an FA Cup clash. Moss was in charge for Arsenal’s semi-final clash against Manchester City, where the Gunners claimed a surprise 2-0 win at Wembley Stadium. But Mikel Arteta’s side’s impressive victory and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

David Beckham congratulates son Brooklyn on engagement [Video]

David Beckham congratulates son Brooklyn on engagement

David Beckham congratulates son Brooklyn on engagement David Beckham has congratulated his son Brooklyn on his engagement. The retired soccer star said he was "so happy" for the aspiring photographer..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:55Published
David Beckham turns into a farmer in quarantine [Video]

David Beckham turns into a farmer in quarantine

Victoria Beckham doesn't seem impressed with her husband's countryside transformation.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
How David Beckham Became The World's Richest Footballer! [Video]

How David Beckham Became The World's Richest Footballer!

While winning the Premier League and Champions League with Manchester United, he became a media star away from the field, and was soon considered the most recognisable footballer in the world. His..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 09:08Published

Tweets about this