Bad news for Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo, as Ballon d’Or 2020 is CANCELLED due to coronavirus pandemic
Monday, 20 July 2020 () There will no Ballon d’Or winners in 2020 due to the ongoing impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the game, organisers France Football magazine have announced. As a result, it will be the first time football’s most prestigious individual prize will not be handed out since its inception in 1956. Ballon d’Or winners and […]
At the start of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, health officials from the CDC and the White House discouraged Americans from wearing masks. At the time, it's since been revealed the officials..