Bad news for Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo, as Ballon d’Or 2020 is CANCELLED due to coronavirus pandemic

talkSPORT Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
There will no Ballon d’Or winners in 2020 due to the ongoing impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on the game, organisers France Football magazine have announced. As a result, it will be the first time football’s most prestigious individual prize will not be handed out since its inception in 1956. Ballon d’Or winners and […]
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Ronaldo, Messi Ballon d'Or rivalry on hold as award dropped for 2020

Ronaldo, Messi Ballon d'Or rivalry on hold as award dropped for 2020 00:51

 The Ballon d'Or will not be awarded this year for the first time in its 64-year history after the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the soccer calendar.

