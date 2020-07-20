Global  
 

Michigan State track athlete Tony Martin killed in shooting at gas station

USATODAY.com Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Michigan State track standout Tony Martin, who starred at Saginaw High, died in a gas station shooting around 2 a.m. Sunday. He was 19 years old.
