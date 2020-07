Max Domi rejoins Canadiens at practice after pondering playoff return Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Montreal Canadiens forward Max Domi joined training camp on Monday, indicating he intends to participate in post-season play despite his health concerns as a Type 1 diabetic. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this