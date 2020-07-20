Juventus want Jimenez or Milik Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

According to a recent report from Tuttosport, Italian giants Juventus are aiming to complete the signing of either Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raul Jimenez or Napoli star Arkadiusz Milik during the summer transfer window. The main purpose behind either signing would be to give Cristiano Ronaldo a powerful strike partner in order to help the club […]



The post Juventus want Jimenez or Milik appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this