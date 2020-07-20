|
Juventus want Jimenez or Milik
According to a recent report from Tuttosport, Italian giants Juventus are aiming to complete the signing of either Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raul Jimenez or Napoli star Arkadiusz Milik during the summer transfer window. The main purpose behind either signing would be to give Cristiano Ronaldo a powerful strike partner in order to help the club […]
