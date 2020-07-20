Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Juventus want Jimenez or Milik

SoccerNews.com Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
According to a recent report from Tuttosport, Italian giants Juventus are aiming to complete the signing of either Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raul Jimenez or Napoli star Arkadiusz Milik during the summer transfer window. The main purpose behind either signing would be to give Cristiano Ronaldo a powerful strike partner in order to help the club […]

The post Juventus want Jimenez or Milik appeared first on Soccer News.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this