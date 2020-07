Dom Bess bowls West Indies captain Jason Holder as England close in on victory during the second Test at Old Trafford.

England v West Indies: Dom Bess removes Alzarri Jospeh with his second ball Dom Bess picks up England's first wicket of the day with only his second ball, as Alzarri Joseph is caught at short leg for 32 in the second Test against West...

BBC News 1 day ago