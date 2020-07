Nathan Ake is likely to leave Bournemouth and join Man City in a deal worth £35million this summer, talkSPORT understands. The Dutch defender has been...

Nathan Ake's Chelsea buyback clause worry as Man City and Bournemouth hold talks Manchester City are thought to be making moves to sign Nathan Ake from Bournemouth but his former club Chelsea may have something to say if their buy-back clause...

Daily Star 16 hours ago