Brighton stays in EPL with draw against Newcastle Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton did just enough to confirm its place in the English Premier League for next season by drawing at home to Newcastle 0-0 on Monday. Brighton earned a point to move past West Ham and into 15th place, seven points clear of 18th-placed Aston Villa, which has two games left to […] 👓 View full article

