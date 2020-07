Juventus nears title after Ronaldo scores 2 beating Lazio Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Over a three-minute span of the second half, Cristiano Ronaldo ensured Juventus would not lose to Lazio for a third time this season. Ronaldo’s double strike in a 2-1 win on Monday meant Juventus could clinch a ninth straight Serie A title this week. With four rounds remaining, Juventus moved eight […] 👓 View full article

