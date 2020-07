Former Canucks player, coach Jack McIlhargey dies at 68 Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Edmonton native Jack McIlhargey played 393 career games with the Vancouver Canucks, Philadelphia Flyers and Hartford Whalers from 1974 to 1982 before becoming a coach. 👓 View full article

