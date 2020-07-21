Global  
 

Suspect in fatal shooting of federal judge's son found dead

SBS Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
The sole suspect in the fatal shooting of a federal judge's son in New Jersey has been found dead. Roy Den Hollander, an attorney who previously had a case in front of US District Judge Esther Salas, was under investigation as the sole gunman in the attack on judge Salas' home. Salas was not injured, but her 20-year-old son Daniel Anderl was killed and her husband suffered gunshot wounds.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Suspect in killing of judge's son found dead

Suspect in killing of judge's son found dead 01:28

 A self-described anti-feminist lawyer, reported dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, was the sole suspect in the fatal shooting of a federal judge's son in New Jersey and the wounding of her husband, a law enforcement source said on Monday. Freddie Joyner has more

