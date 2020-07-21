Suspect in fatal shooting of federal judge's son found dead Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

The sole suspect in the fatal shooting of a federal judge's son in New Jersey has been found dead. Roy Den Hollander, an attorney who previously had a case in front of US District Judge Esther Salas, was under investigation as the sole gunman in the attack on judge Salas' home. Salas was not injured, but her 20-year-old son Daniel Anderl was killed and her husband suffered gunshot wounds. 👓 View full article

