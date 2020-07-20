Global  
 

FA Cup: Manchester United's De Gea spills, Chelsea thrills with 3-1 win

Mid-Day Monday, 20 July 2020
FA Cup: Manchester United's De Gea spills, Chelsea thrills with 3-1 winChelsea were gifted a place in the FA Cup final as Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea made a series of costly blunders in the Blues' 3-1 win on Sunday.

Frank Lampard's side will face London rivals Arsenal in the final on August 1 thanks to another nightmare display in a horrendous season for De Gea. The Spaniard was at...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
Chelsea pounce on De Gea errors to set up all-London FA Cup final

Chelsea pounce on De Gea errors to set up all-London FA Cup final 02:54

 David de Gea makes another goalkeeping error as Cheslea beat Manchester United 3-1 to set up a FA Cup final with Arsenal.

Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference

Arsenal 0 - 1 Aston Villa: Mikel Arteta post-match press conference

Mikel Arteta says it "has to hurt" after Arsenal's loss to Aston Villa confirmed the club would finish outside the top six.Arsenal failed to fire or find the inspiration which helped them beat..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published
'Strong' De Gea under no extra pressure from Man Utd, says Solskjaer

'Strong' De Gea under no extra pressure from Man Utd, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes goalkeeper David de Gea is mentally strong enough to overcome his errors in their FA Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:00Published
Premier League match preview: Manchester United v West Ham

Premier League match preview: Manchester United v West Ham

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side will be aiming for a win against lowly West Ham to boost their chances of a top-four finish.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Chelsea stun Man United as De Gea howler helps set up FA Cup final with Arsenal

 Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea: Olivier Giroud, Mason Mount and a Harry Maguire own-goal did for the Red Devils
Independent

'Mentally strong' David De Gea will bounce back: Man United boss Solskjaer

'Mentally strong' David De Gea will bounce back: Man United boss Solskjaer David de Gea is mentally strong enough to deal with fierce criticism following a series of costly goalkeeping blunders for Manchester United, manager Ole Gunnar...
Mid-Day Also reported by •talkSPORTJapan TodayDaily Star

News24.com | De Gea blunders put Chelsea in FA Cup final

 Chelsea were gifted a place in the FA Cup final as Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea made a series of costly blunders in the Blues' 3-1 win on Sunday.
News24 Also reported by •talkSPORTBBC NewsSeattle TimesDaily StarJapan Today

