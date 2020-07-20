|
FA Cup: Manchester United's De Gea spills, Chelsea thrills with 3-1 win
Monday, 20 July 2020 ()
Chelsea were gifted a place in the FA Cup final as Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea made a series of costly blunders in the Blues' 3-1 win on Sunday.
Frank Lampard's side will face London rivals Arsenal in the final on August 1 thanks to another nightmare display in a horrendous season for De Gea. The Spaniard was at...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this