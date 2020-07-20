FA Cup: Manchester United's De Gea spills, Chelsea thrills with 3-1 win Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Chelsea were gifted a place in the FA Cup final as Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea made a series of costly blunders in the Blues' 3-1 win on Sunday.



👓 View full article


