Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Katie Price gets naughty with professional fighter on social media

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
British singer Katie Price reportedly exchanged romantic messages with a professional fighter named Stuart on social media before going public about her relationship with TV Reality star Carl Woods recently.

According to a report, Katie, 42, messaged Stuart on Instagram and discussed her personal life. "Katie and Stuart have...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Katie Price's son Harvey is in intensive care [Video]

Katie Price's son Harvey is in intensive care

Katie Price's son Harvey is in intensive care with a high temperature of 42 degrees.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:05Published
Katie Price had backpack stolen by intruders [Video]

Katie Price had backpack stolen by intruders

Katie Price's home invaders stole her backpack from her stint on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' when they broke in over the weekend.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:10Published
Katie Price exchanged flirty texts with a footballer turned wrestler before dating new man [Video]

Katie Price exchanged flirty texts with a footballer turned wrestler before dating new man

Katie sent flirty messages to professional fighter Stuart via Instagram Direct Message before giving him her number on June 21.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:35Published

Tweets about this