Katie Price gets naughty with professional fighter on social media

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Katie Price's son Harvey is in intensive care



Katie Price's son Harvey is in intensive care with a high temperature of 42 degrees. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:05 Published 1 week ago Katie Price had backpack stolen by intruders



Katie Price's home invaders stole her backpack from her stint on 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' when they broke in over the weekend. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago Katie Price exchanged flirty texts with a footballer turned wrestler before dating new man



Katie sent flirty messages to professional fighter Stuart via Instagram Direct Message before giving him her number on June 21. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:35 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this