Randy Orton battles The Big Show in an unsanctioned match on Monday Night RAW Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

After weeks of back and forth with The Big Show, the Legend Killer, Randy Orton, battles the world's largest athlete in an unsanctioned match on Monday Night RAW. After weeks of back and forth with The Big Show, the Legend Killer, Randy Orton, battles the world's largest athlete in an unsanctioned match on Monday Night RAW. πŸ‘“ View full article