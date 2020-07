Alyssa Nakken gets reps as Giants first-base coach Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

San Francisco's Alyssa Nakken became the first woman to coach in an on-field capacity during a major league game when she took over as Giants first-base coach during the late innings of Monday night's exhibition game. 👓 View full article

