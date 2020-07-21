Global  
 

Arsenal could agree Coutinho-Guendouzi swap deal with FC Barcelona – report

The Sport Review Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
Arsenal could sign Philippe Coutinho in a swap deal that would see Matteo Guendouzi head to FC Barcelona, according to a report in England. The Daily Mail are reporting that Arsenal could complete a remarkable deal with FC Barcelona that would see the Gunners offload controversial French midfielder Guendouzi this summer. The same article states […]

The post Arsenal could agree Coutinho-Guendouzi swap deal with FC Barcelona – report appeared first on The Sport Review.
