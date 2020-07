'China 'chose' not to stop corona from spreading' Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Accusing China of not being transparent about the Covid-19, US President Donald Trump has said that Beijing could have stopped the deadly virus from spreading across the world but they "chose" not to. Trump has in the past expressed disappointment over China's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. In May, he claimed that it was the “incompetence” of Beijing that led to the mass killing across the globe. 👓 View full article