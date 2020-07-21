Global  
 

EFL confirms when Wigan will be deducted points amid Championship relegation fears

talkSPORT Tuesday, 21 July 2020 ()
The EFL has confirmed Wigan will be deducted 12 points for entering administration when the 2019/20 concludes on Wednesday evening. However, the Latics have appealed their points deduction, but will not find out the outcome until the season finishes. Wigan are 13th in the Championship table thanks to a run of just one defeat in […]
