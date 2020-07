You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jose Mourinho hoping Spurs can sort Dier contract



Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho hopes the club can tie up a new contract for Eric Dier.The England international’s current deal expires at the end of next season, but Mourinho says both the club, led by.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this Ravi V S RT @Independent: Eric Dier signs new long-term Tottenham contract https://t.co/Rh3RErSPXJ 6 minutes ago The Independent Eric Dier signs new long-term Tottenham contract https://t.co/Rh3RErSPXJ 6 minutes ago Indy Football BREAKING Eric Dier signs new long-term Tottenham contract https://t.co/gTqBHRImir #COYS 14 minutes ago